Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List of constituencies going to polls in phase 4

The fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on Monday. 96 parliamentary constituencies across ten states and Union Territories will undergo polling as people are all set to exercise their franchise to choose their representatives.

Several high-profile seats like Kannauj, Krishnanagar, Begusarai, Baharampur, Kadapa, Hyderabad, and Asansol will go to poll tomorrow. At the same time, all the seats of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will vote in a single phase tomorrow.

While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will face BJP's Subrat Pathak in Kannauj, other leaders to look for in the phase 4 elections include TMC leader Mahua Moitra, union minister Giriraj Singh, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Here is a list of all the constituencies that will vote on May 13, 2024.