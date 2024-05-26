Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

LIVE
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Modi insulting Muslims, will ensure he doesn't become PM again, says Owaisi

Morning readers! Stay tuned to DH to track the latest updates on the Lok Sabha elections.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 May 2024, 02:45 IST
Last Updated : 26 May 2024, 02:45 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
02:3026 May 2024

Modi insulting Muslims, will ensure he doesn't become PM again, says Owaisi

02:3026 May 2024

I.N.D.I.A. parties standing together in looting reservation of SC, ST, OBC, says PM Modi

02:3026 May 2024

Politics not a part-time job, Kangana will pack her bags after polls, says Vikramaditya Singh

02:3026 May 2024

Modi insulting Muslims, will ensure he doesn't become PM again, says Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with heaping 'insults' on Muslims by claiming that 'mangalsutras' of women and quotas for deprived castes will be taken away by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and given to the community.

Read more

02:3026 May 2024

I.N.D.I.A. parties standing together in looting reservation of SC, ST, OBC, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to staunchly defend the reservation for ST, SC and OBC categories against any attempt by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties 'to snatch it away' and give it to Muslims.

Read more

02:3026 May 2024

Politics not a part-time job, Kangana will pack her bags after polls, says Vikramaditya Singh

Congress candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Vikramaditya Singh took a dig at his BJP rival Kangana Ranaut saying, "politics was not a part-time job" and that the actor would leave for Mumbai the day poll results are declared.

Read more

Published 26 May 2024, 02:45 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCArvind KejriwalMamata BanerjeeShiv SenaLok Sabha electionsNDA Arvind KejriwalLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us