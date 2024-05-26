Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Modi insulting Muslims, will ensure he doesn't become PM again, says Owaisi

Morning readers! Stay tuned to DH to track the latest updates on the Lok Sabha elections.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with heaping 'insults' on Muslims by claiming that 'mangalsutras' of women and quotas for deprived castes will be taken away by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and given to the community.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to staunchly defend the reservation for ST, SC and OBC categories against any attempt by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties 'to snatch it away' and give it to Muslims.
Congress candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Vikramaditya Singh took a dig at his BJP rival Kangana Ranaut saying, "politics was not a part-time job" and that the actor would leave for Mumbai the day poll results are declared.
