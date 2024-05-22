Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: YSRCP MLA seen 'damaging' EVM during voting in Andhra; ECI directs police to take stern action
Good morning readers! As voting for the Lok Sabha Elections is about to end with the remaining two phases scheduled for May 25, and June 1— the NDA and opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, both claim bagging more than 300 seats. While Union Home Minister Shah claimed that BJP is set to win 310 seats after the polling in fifth phase, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the BJP will be reduced to 200. Amid the ongoing war of words, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while accusing him of "creating two Indias - where even justice is dependent on wealth”— as Gandhi referred to the Pune car accident in which two people were killed. Much awaits June 4, when the counting for the ongoing general elections will take place. Track all updates on elections with DH.
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 03:12 IST
03:1122 May 2024
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole over China remark
02:3522 May 2024
Farmers to show black flags to PM Modi when he visits Punjab: Balbir Singh Rajewal
Reacting to Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole statement who questioned Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over "being silent on the issue of China", Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma charged, "China is not capturing any territory. If Nana Patole wants, we can send him to Chinese boundary. He can go there, see and come back."
YSRCP MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy was caught on camera allegedly damaging an EVM in the Macherla assembly constituency during the May 13 polls.
The Election Commission on Tuesday directed the Andhra Pradesh police chief to take strict criminal action against MLA.YSRCP MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy who was allegedly seen damaging an EVM in the Macherla assembly constituency during the May 13 polls.
Farmers to show black flags to PM Modi when he visits Punjab: Balbir Singh Rajewal
Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Tuesday said farmers will show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits Punjab for poll campaigning.
Lotus is blooming in Karnal: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini
Odisha assembly issues show-cause notice to 4 BJD MLAs
Published 22 May 2024, 02:50 IST