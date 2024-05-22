Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: YSRCP MLA seen 'damaging' EVM during voting in Andhra; ECI directs police to take stern action

Good morning readers! As voting for the Lok Sabha Elections is about to end with the remaining two phases scheduled for May 25, and June 1— the NDA and opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, both claim bagging more than 300 seats. While Union Home Minister Shah claimed that BJP is set to win 310 seats after the polling in fifth phase, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the BJP will be reduced to 200. Amid the ongoing war of words, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while accusing him of "creating two Indias - where even justice is dependent on wealth”— as Gandhi referred to the Pune car accident in which two people were killed. Much awaits June 4, when the counting for the ongoing general elections will take place. Track all updates on elections with DH.