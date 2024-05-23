Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: BJP has special privilege to do as they want; EC mere spectator, says Congress' K C Venugopal

:During the elections, you go out and meet people. I have come here, regarding that... Today, people are against the central government due to inflation and unemployment. They want to see the change. I can witness this in the elections. I.N.D.I.A. bloc will win all the seats in Delhi...," he said while campaigning in the Keshavpuram area. (ANI)
A total of 8,360 candidates are contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the highest since 1996, according to an analysis of official data.
In the 2019 polls, there were 8,039 candidates, and in 1996, a record 13,952 candidates were in the fray for 543 seats of the Lower House of Parliament.
EC orders BJP, opposition Congress to show restraint in campaign
Acting on a one-month-old notice it sent to the BJP on complaints over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial remarks, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday directed the saffron party’s star campaigners not to make speeches along 'religious/communal lines' and desist from statements that may 'divide the society'.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. parties extremely 'communal, casteist & nepotistic', says Modi during Delhi rally
In his rally at Delhi’s Dwarka on Wednesday, PM Modi invoked the 1984 Sikh riots as well as the issue of reservation in Jamia Millia Islamia, even as he took on the Congress alleging that the grand old party did not do enough to realise the potential of the country.
BJP delegation meets Delhi poll body chief, demands verification of voters in burqa and face masks
A delegation of the Delhi BJP on Wednesday met the Chief Electoral officer (CEO) here demanding proper verification of women voters wearing 'burqa' or face masks with the help of female officials during May 25 polling.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJD moves EC against BJP's Sambit Patra for using Jagannath temple pic in advertisement
Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against BJP’s Puri Parliamentary Constituency candidate Sambit Patra for using a photo of Sri Jagannath temple in an advertisement issued by him in the local media.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP might get 303 seats or do even better this time, says Prashant Kishor
Political strategist Prashant Kishor predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will at least bag as many seats as it did last time (303 in 2019 Lok Sabha elections) or perform even better in the general elections 2024, in his interview with NDTV.
"...How many complaints did the Election Commission get for the Rajasthan speech of the Prime Minister? They (EC) wrote a letter to JP Nadda at that time. What happened after that? Election Commission is a mere spectator of all the violations of the Code of Conduct by the Union Government. They (BJP) have a special privilege to do and speak whatever they want. Election Commission is sitting idly. Whenever an Opposition leader says something, they issue notice."