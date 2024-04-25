Lok Sabha elections 2024 Live: 88 constituencies in 13 states and Union Territories in fray for 2nd phase

The stage is set for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Bihar on Friday, when more than 93 lakh voters will decide the fate of 50 candidates across five constituencies.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), a BJP ally, is contesting all the five seats, including Kishanganj, which it seeks to wrest from the Congress, while its MPs in the remaining four constituencies would try to retain their turf.

