LIVE
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Live: 88 constituencies in 13 states and Union Territories in fray for 2nd phase

Good morning readers! The Lok Sabha elections are in full swing, and today is the second phase of the seven-part electoral festival that is set to end on June 1. Top leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Hema Malini, Om Birla and others will have their fates decided today. In Karnataka, a number of constituencies will witness polling, along with the ones in Bengaluru. Follow DH for the latest election news from all across India!
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 20:48 IST

Highlights
Assam 

 Karimganj

Silchar

Mangaldoi

Nawgong

Kaliabor

Bihar 

Kishanganj

Katihar

Purnia

Bhagalpur

Banka

Chhattisgarh 

Rajnandgaon

Mahasamund

Kanker

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu

Karnataka

Udupi Chikamagalur

Hassan

Dakshina Kannada

Chitradurga

Tumkur

Mandya

Mysore

Chamarajanagar

Bangalore Rural

Bangalore North

Bangalore Central

Bangalore South

Chikballapur

Kolar

Kerala

Kasaragod

Kannur

Vadakara

Wayanad

Kozhikode

Malappuram

Ponnani

Palakkad

Alathur

Thrissur

Chalakudy

Ernakulam

Idukki

Kottayam

Alappuzha

Mavelikkara

Pathanamthitta

Kollam

Attingal

Thiruvananthapuram

Madhya Pradesh

Tikamgarh

Damoh

Khajuraho

Satna

Rewa

Hoshangabad

Maharashtra

Buldhana

Akola

Amravati

Wardha

Yavatmal-Washim

Hingoli

Nanded

Parbhani

Manipur

Outer Manipur

Rajasthan

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur

Ajmer

Pali

Jodhpur

Barmer

Jalore

Udaipur

Banswara

Chittorgarh

Rajsamand

Bhilwara

Kota

Jhalawar-Baran

Tripura

Tripura East

Uttar Pradesh

Amroha

Meerut

Baghpat

Ghaziabad

Gautam Budh Nagar

Aligarh

Mathura

Bulandshahr

West Bengal

Darjeeling

Raiganj

Balurghat

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, and actor-turned-politician Arun Govil are among the key candidates in the fray for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls with BJP's Hema Malini, Om Birla and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking a hat-trick of wins from their respective constituencies.

Read More

The stage is set for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Bihar on Friday, when more than 93 lakh voters will decide the fate of 50 candidates across five constituencies.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), a BJP ally, is contesting all the five seats, including Kishanganj, which it seeks to wrest from the Congress, while its MPs in the remaining four constituencies would try to retain their turf.

Read more

The states which are going to polls in phase 2 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Rajasthan, Manipur and West Bengal.

(Published 25 April 2024, 20:48 IST)
