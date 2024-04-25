Lok Sabha elections 2024 Live: 88 constituencies in 13 states and Union Territories in fray for 2nd phase

Assam
Karimganj
Silchar
Mangaldoi
Nawgong
Kaliabor
Bihar
Kishanganj
Katihar
Purnia
Bhagalpur
Banka
Chhattisgarh
Rajnandgaon
Mahasamund
Kanker
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu
Karnataka
Udupi Chikamagalur
Hassan
Dakshina Kannada
Chitradurga
Tumkur
Mandya
Mysore
Chamarajanagar
Bangalore Rural
Bangalore North
Bangalore Central
Bangalore South
Chikballapur
Kolar
Kerala
Kasaragod
Kannur
Vadakara
Wayanad
Kozhikode
Malappuram
Ponnani
Palakkad
Alathur
Thrissur
Chalakudy
Ernakulam
Idukki
Kottayam
Alappuzha
Mavelikkara
Pathanamthitta
Kollam
Attingal
Thiruvananthapuram
Madhya Pradesh
Tikamgarh
Damoh
Khajuraho
Satna
Rewa
Hoshangabad
Maharashtra
Buldhana
Akola
Amravati
Wardha
Yavatmal-Washim
Hingoli
Nanded
Parbhani
Manipur
Outer Manipur
Rajasthan
Tonk-Sawai Madhopur
Ajmer
Pali
Jodhpur
Barmer
Jalore
Udaipur
Banswara
Chittorgarh
Rajsamand
Bhilwara
Kota
Jhalawar-Baran
Tripura
Tripura East
Uttar Pradesh
Amroha
Meerut
Baghpat
Ghaziabad
Gautam Budh Nagar
Aligarh
Mathura
Bulandshahr
West Bengal
Darjeeling
Raiganj
Balurghat
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, and actor-turned-politician Arun Govil are among the key candidates in the fray for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls with BJP's Hema Malini, Om Birla and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking a hat-trick of wins from their respective constituencies.
The stage is set for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Bihar on Friday, when more than 93 lakh voters will decide the fate of 50 candidates across five constituencies.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), a BJP ally, is contesting all the five seats, including Kishanganj, which it seeks to wrest from the Congress, while its MPs in the remaining four constituencies would try to retain their turf.
The states which are going to polls in phase 2 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Rajasthan, Manipur and West Bengal.