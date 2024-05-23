Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Lord Jagannath, a missing key & all things divine as BJP, BJD vie for Puri

Days before the poll, Prime Minister Narenddra Modi resurrected a sentimental issue for most Odias when he blamed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the missing key of the Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath temple, an issue that immediately struck a chord with people across the state.

He also blamed the BJD government for not disclosing a report on the missing key.

The Ratna Bhandar, a storehouse of jewellery, ornaments and other valuables was last opened in April 2018 when a 16 member team including specialists from Archaeological Survey of India inspected the premise. They could see only the external chamber of the treasury as keys to the internal chamber were missing.

“This is a dacoity of God's own treasure,” Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said at a rally at Banapur on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah too brought up the issue, which remained an emotive one in the coastal state for a long time.