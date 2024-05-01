Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Mafia raj' going on in Assam, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Addressing an election rally in Dhubri, she claimed Sarma has a 'secret understanding' with Badruddin Ajmal of the AIUDF just like BJP has with Assaduddin Owaisi in Telangana, both of which were aimed at defeating the Congress.