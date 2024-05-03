Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra government asks police to take strict action against deepfake creators

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday directed the state police to take stern action against those creating deepfakes, saying such content is a cause for concern amid the poll season.

According to an official release, the number of deepfakes and doctored photos being circulated on social media and digital media has risen during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Deepfake is a video of a person in which their appearance has been digitally altered so that they look like somebody else.

Such manipulated content is being created using “machine learning (ML) or artificial intelligence (AI)”, it said, adding that the use of this machinery during elections is a cause for concern.