Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Maharashtra sends 7 women MPs to the lower house

Maharashtra has sent seven women MPs to the Lok Sabha in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls - one less than the record eight of the 2019 general elections.

Maharashtra accounts for 48 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Across India, 74 women MPs were elected to the Lok Sabha this time which is actually a slight drop from the 78 of 2019.

Maximum 11 women MPs were elected from West Bengal followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, which have sent 7 women MPs each.

In Maharashtra, a total of 17 women candidates were fielded by the two coalitions - Maha Yuti (NDA) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) involving six parties - (BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP) and (Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Congress), respectively.