Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra set to vote for 11 seats in Phase-3 on May 7

Mumbai: Battlelines are drawn for the Phase-3 of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra which would decide the fate of several high-profile candidates including Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar, Pankaja Munde, Narayan Rane and two descendants of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The 11 seats going to polls are spread across three geographical regions - seven in Western Maharashtra (Satara, Kolhapur, Baramati, Sangli, Solapur, Madha and Hatkanangle), two Marathwada (Latur and Osmanabad) and two in Konkan (Raigad and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg).

Top leaders from both the political formations— Maha Yuti (NDA) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) are in the running.

The most important contest is in Baramati, where three-time sitting MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, is pitted against Sunetra Pawar, the wife of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar— who has anointed himself as the NCP president after the June-July 2023 coup in the 25-year-old party founded by the Maratha strongman.

In Satara, Shrimant Chhatrapati UdayanRaje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is a BJP Rajya Sabha member is contesting against NCP (SP)’s Shashikant Shinde, a former minister.