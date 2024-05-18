Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Make Modi PM for third term, PoK would be ours within 6 months: Yogi Adityanath

Palghar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP’s star campaigner Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir will become part of India when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a third term in office.
Besides, Yogi Adityanath also said that it is the right time for “visarjan” of Congress and its I.N.D.I.A allies - as the electoral battle has reached the stage of “Ram-bhakts and Ram-drohis”.
Yogi Adityanath’s statement came as the campaign drew to a close for the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.
“Let Modi become Prime Minister for the third time…within the next 6 months, Pakistan occupied Kashmir will also be a part of India,” Yogi Aadityanath said addressing an election rally at Nalasopara in the Palghar district.
“After India got freedom, Mahatma Gandhi wanted the Congress dissolved…that did not happen…now it is the right time to do the ‘visarjan’ of Congress and its I.N.D.I.A allies,” Yogi Adityanath said.
This is the land of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who laid the foundation of the ‘Hindavi-swarajya’…Modi is taking it forward,” he said.
Yogi Adityanath also hit out at the Congress over its alleged proposal to introduce inheritance tax and said Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's soul has crept into the grand old party.
There should be no doubt that Narendra Modi is coming back once again as the Prime Minister...Inheritance tax is like the jizya imposed by Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb's soul has crept into Congress," Adityanath said.
According to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya symbolises the sentiments of 140 crore people of India. “Lord Ram will ensure that the opposition bloc doesn't come to power to destroy his temple in Ayodhya,” he said.
"I ask those who are pro-Pakistan to go and beg in that country. There is no place in India for those who shower praise on that nation," Yogi Adityanath said.
