Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Make Modi PM for third term, PoK would be ours within 6 months: Yogi Adityanath

Palghar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP’s star campaigner Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir will become part of India when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a third term in office.

Besides, Yogi Adityanath also said that it is the right time for “visarjan” of Congress and its I.N.D.I.A allies - as the electoral battle has reached the stage of “Ram-bhakts and Ram-drohis”.

Yogi Adityanath’s statement came as the campaign drew to a close for the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

“Let Modi become Prime Minister for the third time…within the next 6 months, Pakistan occupied Kashmir will also be a part of India,” Yogi Aadityanath said addressing an election rally at Nalasopara in the Palghar district.

“After India got freedom, Mahatma Gandhi wanted the Congress dissolved…that did not happen…now it is the right time to do the ‘visarjan’ of Congress and its I.N.D.I.A allies,” Yogi Adityanath said.