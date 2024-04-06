Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to address poll rally in Hyderabad on April 6

The Congress is expected to show its strength by mobilising huge crowds from surrounding areas to the 'Jana Jatara' meeting, the sources said. Industries Minister D Sridha Babu visited the venue on Friday with others. He said that about 10 lakh people are expected to attend the meeting.

He said all the arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the rally. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is also TPCC president had earlier opined that the rally will serve as a launchpad for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc to come to power at the Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.