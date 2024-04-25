Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi: 'You have been misinformed on Congress manifesto'

New Delhi: Taking on Narendra Modi for his shrill campaign rhetoric, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said he was "neither shocked nor surprised" by his "language" after BJP’s Lok Sabha phase 1 performance but wanted to meet him to explain his party’s manifesto so that the Prime Minister do not make any "false" statement.

In a two-page letter, Kharge claimed that it has become a habit for Modi to "seize on few words taken out of context and create communal divide", while asking him not to get carried away by the claps of his own people, who are not allowing him to hear the voices of right-thinking people.

Kharge referred to Modi’s speeches since Sunday “purposely equating” Congress’ remarks on rich-poor divide with Hindus and Muslims while questioning his government was saving the ‘mangalsutras’ of women whose farmer-husbands commit suicide due to farm crisis.