Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | ‘Mamata Didi's simplicity inspires me, I am in West Bengal for a long innings’: Yusuf Pathan

Why did you join politics and choose Baharampur to launch your second innings?

I never gave much thought to politics, let alone having a career in politics. I am a sportsperson and have been playing cricket since my childhood. But, when Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee offered me the Trinamool Congress’s candidature from Baharampur, I had five days to decide.

So, we had a discussion on it within our family, with Irfan, with my parents, and others. It was decided that I should accept the offer because it would be a good opportunity to serve people if I get elected to parliament. In our family, we always believed that we should give back to society whenever we had an opportunity.

Now, as far as choosing Baharampur is concerned, my leaders wanted me to contest here. The team leaders always know the best about when and where to send a player to play, be it in cricket, or in politics.