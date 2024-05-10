Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | ‘Mamata Didi's simplicity inspires me, I am in West Bengal for a long innings’: Yusuf Pathan

As soon as the swanky black SUV takes a left turn from National Highway 12 in Beldanga, one of the assembly segments of Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal, Yusuf Pathan asks the driver to stop and gets off.
A crowd almost immediately gathers around the lanky 42-year-old from Vadodara in Gujarat. He hurriedly walks towards a roadside market, obliging some with autographs – a few on cricket bats – and selfies.
The elder of the “Pathan Brothers” of Indian cricket returns to the car after buying some fruits for a local Trinamool Congress leader, who was recently injured during a rally with him and whom he would meet before embarking on another ‘padayatra’ through the narrow alleys.
The retired hard-hitting batsman and off-break spinner later tells DH’s Anirban Bhaumik how the people of Baharampur showered love on him and made him feel welcome after Mamata Banerjee decided to make him her party’s candidate in the constituency to take on Congress heavyweight Adhir Chowdhury.
Why did you join politics and choose Baharampur to launch your second innings?
I never gave much thought to politics, let alone having a career in politics. I am a sportsperson and have been playing cricket since my childhood. But, when Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee offered me the Trinamool Congress’s candidature from Baharampur, I had five days to decide.
So, we had a discussion on it within our family, with Irfan, with my parents, and others. It was decided that I should accept the offer because it would be a good opportunity to serve people if I get elected to parliament. In our family, we always believed that we should give back to society whenever we had an opportunity.
Now, as far as choosing Baharampur is concerned, my leaders wanted me to contest here. The team leaders always know the best about when and where to send a player to play, be it in cricket, or in politics.
How would you react to the campaign by the supporters of your rivals that the TMC had fielded an outsider in Baharampur?
I have nothing to say in response to their campaign, which has already been rejected by the people of Baharampur. Though I was born in Gujarat, West Bengal has been my ‘karambhoomi' for a long period of time.
I played for the Kolkata Knight Riders from 2011 to 2017. After I came to Baharampur as the TMC’s candidate, I was overwhelmed by the love and affection people of the constituency showered on me.
The other day some women here contributed to my campaign fund with the money they got from the state government under the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme launched by the state’s chief minister. The gesture brought tears to my eyes. I am here to stay.
What are your promises for Baharampur?
Firstly, I will try to build a sports academy in Baharampur. The children here are good at studies, and they should also get opportunities to excel in sports.
Secondly, I will try to encourage industrialists to set up units here to create employment opportunities for youths.
Besides, I will also speak up in the Lok Sabha asking for expansion of infrastructure in and around the constituency to ensure economic growth. We should get more long-distance passenger trains having stoppages in Baharampur.
Your main rival, Adhir Chowdhury of the Congress, has been an MP since 1999. What is your view on his performance?
I don’t want to criticise anyone personally or get into a war of words. But people are not happy, and they are complaining about the lack of initiatives on his part for the development of the constituency, despite his long tenure as an MP.
How do you view the use of hate speeches and religious intolerance in politics?
People are very conscious, and they know what they need to do. I don’t know much about this. I have joined politics with a positive agenda and, after being elected, I will rather focus on speaking up for the people of my constituency.
Several cricketers had short post-retirement stints in politics. Are you planning a long innings in politics?
I don’t believe in short-term; I believe that long-term investments bring better benefits.
I am very confident about winning. Had I ever thought in the early days of my cricketing career that I would not be able to play for India, I would have never become what I am today.
I will be here among the people of the constituency for the next 25 years, and, by the time I will leave, I will have prepared the ground for the next leader of my party, at least for another 25 years.
What do you think about Mamata Banerjee’s leadership?
When we met recently, I was surprised to see that Mamata Didi was still wearing her hawai chappals just as she had been in 2011.
As you all know, my brother Irfan and I also had a very modest upbringing. We often had to share one pair of shoes.
But our parents always told us that the small size of our home should not bother us, and we should rather look forward and struggle for ourselves and try to do something for society.
Mamata Didi also believes in a similar principle. I can easily connect with her and draw inspiration from her.