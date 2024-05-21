Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Maneka Gandhi ploughs a lonely furrow in Sultanpur

Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Locked in a tough contest and looking to enter the Lok Sabha for the ninth time, former union minister and senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi appears to be ploughing a lonely furrow in Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency.
None of the BJP star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have addressed election meetings here for reasons not known to the state BJP leadership though sources in the saffron party said that Maneka did not request for the meetings of Modi or Yogi.
Even Varun Gandhi, Maneka’s son, who was denied re-nomination from Pilibhit LS seat, has not so far campaigned here. Sources said that Varun could campaign here on Thursday, the last day of campaigning for the sixth phase of polling on May 25.
Maneka, who had won this seat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls by a thin margin of a little over 13 thousand votes, finds herself locked in a tough contest this time with the rival Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BSP fielding OBC candidates, who threaten to make a dent into the BJP’s vote bank.
The only UP minister, who did hold an election rally in Sultanpur, ironically campaigned in favour of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi adding to the discomfiture of Maneka. The minister Sanjay Nishad was requisitioned to garner support of the ‘Nishad’ community, which have a sizable presence here, and counter Samajwadi Party nominee Ram Bhual Nishad. ‘’Sonia Gandhi is respected as a mother and a bahu by the people of Sultanpur,’’ the minister said much to the shock and dismay of Maneka and others. He, however, quickly realised the gaffe and corrected himself.
Maneka has been harping on local issues and highlighting the developmental works undertaken through her efforts in the constituency in her election meetings. Interestingly she also does not make much mention of Modi and Adityanath in her speeches indicating that she has set her eyes on all sections of the voters.
Although Maneka has refrained from playing the caste or communal card in her election rallies, the caste equations of the constituency have made the contest tough for her. The SP has fielded a ‘Nishad’ while the BSP has fielded Uday Raj Verma, a ‘Kurmi’, who numbers around one lakh in the constituency. The ‘Nishad’ community voters numbered around two lakh.
Though a majority of the electorate say that Maneka has kept in touch with the people here throughout her tenure and also frequently visited the constituency, they also say that the caste factors will ultimately decide their preferences.
‘’Maneka has a clean image and she has always raised the issues concerning the constituency....she enjoys support in every section of the community,’’ says Ajeet Singh, a resident of Bahurayan in the district. ‘’There are problems like stray cattle and lack of water in the canal but we will support Maneka as she is accessible,’’ said Rakesh Shukla from Haraura.
There are, however, many others, who feel that the BJP government has failed to give employment to the youths. The youths are also angry over recurrent leaks of papers of the competitive examinations. ‘’Unemployment is a big issue....the youths will teach a lesson to this government,’’ said Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a resident of the town.
The SP nominee banks on the support of the Muslims, Nishads and Yadavs. A major chunk of the 3.5 lakh Dalit votes is likely to go for the BSP nominee Uday Raj Verma. ‘’The biggest challenge before Maneka is to prevent consolidation of OBC votes in favour of the SP and garner support of the Thakur voters,’’ said a local scribe.
That BJP had won four of the five assembly seats in this LS constituency would certainly go in favour of Maneka. ‘’In 2019 LS polls, a large majority of the upper caste Brahmins and the OBCs had voted for the BJP as Maneka’s rival hailed from Thakur community....the OBC votes will be divided this time making things difficult for her,’’ he added.
Polling in Sultanpur will be held on May 25 in the sixth phase of elections. It will be interesting to see if Maneka is able to enter the Lok Sabha for the ninth time.