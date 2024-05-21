Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Maneka Gandhi ploughs a lonely furrow in Sultanpur

Although Maneka has refrained from playing the caste or communal card in her election rallies, the caste equations of the constituency have made the contest tough for her. The SP has fielded a ‘Nishad’ while the BSP has fielded Uday Raj Verma, a ‘Kurmi’, who numbers around one lakh in the constituency. The ‘Nishad’ community voters numbered around two lakh.

Though a majority of the electorate say that Maneka has kept in touch with the people here throughout her tenure and also frequently visited the constituency, they also say that the caste factors will ultimately decide their preferences.

‘’Maneka has a clean image and she has always raised the issues concerning the constituency....she enjoys support in every section of the community,’’ says Ajeet Singh, a resident of Bahurayan in the district. ‘’There are problems like stray cattle and lack of water in the canal but we will support Maneka as she is accessible,’’ said Rakesh Shukla from Haraura.

There are, however, many others, who feel that the BJP government has failed to give employment to the youths. The youths are also angry over recurrent leaks of papers of the competitive examinations. ‘’Unemployment is a big issue....the youths will teach a lesson to this government,’’ said Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a resident of the town.

The SP nominee banks on the support of the Muslims, Nishads and Yadavs. A major chunk of the 3.5 lakh Dalit votes is likely to go for the BSP nominee Uday Raj Verma. ‘’The biggest challenge before Maneka is to prevent consolidation of OBC votes in favour of the SP and garner support of the Thakur voters,’’ said a local scribe.

That BJP had won four of the five assembly seats in this LS constituency would certainly go in favour of Maneka. ‘’In 2019 LS polls, a large majority of the upper caste Brahmins and the OBCs had voted for the BJP as Maneka’s rival hailed from Thakur community....the OBC votes will be divided this time making things difficult for her,’’ he added.

Polling in Sultanpur will be held on May 25 in the sixth phase of elections. It will be interesting to see if Maneka is able to enter the Lok Sabha for the ninth time.