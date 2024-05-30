Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Manish Tewari 'political tourist', will look for new seat in 2029: BJP Chandigarh candidate

Asked about the opposition's criticisms of Kher's absence from the constituency, Tandon said, "She was away due to ill health and that is the reason she conveyed to the party about her inability to contest elections this time. Barring the period when she faced health issues, she had over 90 per cent attendance in parliament and she actively worked for the people of Chandigarh."

The 60-year-old Tandon also took a dig at the Congress and the AAP for fighting the polls together in Delhi and some other places, and against each other in Punjab. He termed it their dilemma between "kushti" Vs "Dosti". (friendship vs wrestling).