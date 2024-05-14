Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Matuas will get citizenship, Mamata can’t stop CAA implementation, says Amit Shah

Addressing a rally at Matua community stronghold Bongaon, Shah said, “Mamata Banerjee can never stop the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Bengal as it is a law by the central government.” “No power in the world can stop my refugee brothers from becoming citizens of India. This is the promise of Modi Ji. Mamata Banerjee must remember that citizenship falls under the exclusive authority of the central government, not the state governments,” he said.