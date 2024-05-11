Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mayawati bets big on Muslims, fields 20 contenders in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: By allocating 25 per cent of the total seats to the minorities in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Bahujan Samaj Party has put its bets on the Dalit-Muslim combination for its revival in the state which sends the highest number of MPs to the lower house of parliament.

With the announcement of candidates for Kushinagar and Deoria on Thursday, the BSP has fielded candidates in 79 out of 80 seats in the state.

The nomination of the party’s candidate in Barailly was canceled due to an error in the nomination papers.