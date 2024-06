Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet the 'giant slayers' of Uttar Pradesh who took on BJP and won

Lucknow: They were all pitted against union ministers and powerful BJP leaders and not many, not even their own parties, imagined that they could cause such a big upset but they proved everyone wrong.

Samajwadi Party candidates, Ram Bhual Nishad, Utkarsh Verma, Harendra Malik, Naresh Uttam Patel, Narayan Das Ahirwar, R.K.Choudhary, and also Kishori Lal Sharma of Congress have emerged as the 'giant slayers' in Uttar Pradesh, defeating their BJP rivals -- all of whom, save one, were union ministers.

Nishad defeated former union minister and six time BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Sultanpur LS seat by 34 thousand votes.