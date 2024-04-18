Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: A Raja

Andimuthu Raja’s USP (unique selling proposition) is his sharp tongue that has earned him bouquets and brickbats in equal measure.

A deep-rooted ideological flag-bearer of the DMK and an active propagandist of social reformer E V R Periyar, Raja has emerged as the party’s most prominent Dalit face.

The blue-eyed boy of late M Karunanidhi, Raja cut his political teeth in the DMK’s student wing and made his Parliament debut at a young age of 33 from his native Perambalur constituency.