Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Amol Kolhe

Doctor-turned-actor-turned-politician Dr Amol Kolhe is popular across Maharashtra for the legendary roles he enacted, including that of legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji, and his master-oratory.

Dr Kolhe hit the headlines across the country when his speech in the Lok Sabha on the consecration of Ram Lalla and the current state of politics and media went viral on social media platforms.

He is the sitting NCP MP from Shirur and he decided to stay with Sharad Pawar rather than Ajit Pawar and is now the candidate of the NCP (SP). Incidentally, Dr Kolhe (43) faces Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil (67) of Ajit Pawar-led NCP, whom he had defeated in the last election when the latter was a nominee of Uddhav Thackeray-led undivided Shiv Sena.

The Pune-born Dr Kolhe is an MBBS from the King Edward Memorial Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College in Mumbai.