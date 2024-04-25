Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Anil Antony

BJP candidate from Pathanamthitta in Kerala, Anil Antony, said the goodwill of his father and senior Congress senior A K Antony is one of the many factors that helps him in politics.

This could also be a reason for the prominence he is receiving in the BJP. In a chat with DH, the techie-turned-politician accused the Opposition of trying to give a negative twist to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks on Opposition leaders eating fish and mutton during the auspicious months of ‘Sawan’ and 'Navratri’.

Is the goodwill of your father helping you in politics?

My father has earned a lot of goodwill by serving as a parliamentarian for over 50 years and serving as chief minister and union minister for multiple times. I am very glad that I am from such a family background. At the same time I am also very proud that I am working for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the biggest mass leaders and a globally respected leader with vision for developing the nation.

I joined the BJP without putting forward any conditions for any posts or seats, but by getting attracted by Modi's vision and thrust for development. I have certain talents in the field of technology and have even earned global recognition. All these multiple factors are helping me in politics. Of course, my father's goodwill is a factor.

Do you regret your recent remark, presumably regarding your father, that outdated Congressmen were like dogs barking at the moon?

That is a commonly used Malayalam phrase, referring to all those Congressmen who are just throwing mud at everybody, hoping that something will stick.

How is your family cooperating with your electioneering?

Family is family and politics is politics. Even when my father was actively involved in politics, the rest of my family were never involved in politics.

How will you react to the ongoing row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the Opposition over consuming fish and meat?

India is a country with cultural and religious diversity. I have been in Delhi for a long time. During Navratri most of my friends used to observe fast. That is the case across North India. The Prime Minister very clearly stated that it was ok to have mutton or fish or chicken, but don't flaunt it in front of people who are fasting and do respect their sentiments.

The Prime Minister said it only with good intention. But the Opposition is trying to give a negative twist to everything. Opposition's politics revolves around hurting sentiments of the majority and appeasing the minority. This is another prime example. It is not good politics.

What makes you confident about BJP's prospects in Pathanamthitta and across the country?

During my campaign in Pathanamthitta, I interacted with a cross-section of people and came across an urge for change here. Many are blaming the Congress sitting MP of the last 15 years and the state government for not initiating any development projects.

The region is remaining as an underdeveloped one with no option for youngsters. So, the people who voted for other parties are now saying that they will vote for BJP this time. The Prime Minister’s vision for development is an inspiration. Across Kerala BJP and other NDA candidates will perform well in this election and NDA will have 400 plus MPs.

