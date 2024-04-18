Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Ashwini ML

A young woman with a friendly demeanour can be seen seeking votes from people in multiple languages in Kasaragod, Kerala's northernmost Lok Sabha constituency. Ashwini ML, the 38-year-old teacher who has been fielded by the BJP, effortlessly switches between Malayalam, Kannada and Tulu, while campaigning in Kasaragod, which is known as the ‘Land of seven languages’ with a significant number also speaking Marathi, Konkani, Byari and Urdu.