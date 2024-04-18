Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Baijayant Panda

In 2018, he was in the news after a Delhi-based journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra made anti-Odisha remarks during a visit to the state. Mitra had come to Odisha apparently at the invitation of Panda. The duo had allegedly taken a chopper ride over the eco-sensitive Chilika lake at low level. In 2020, Panda courted another controversy when he likened a police action on journalists in Odisha and Maharashtra to the alleged harassment meted out to scribes in Pakistan.