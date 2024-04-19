Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Bhupesh Baghel

Political Party: Congress

Parliamentary Constituency: Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh

When several Congress top guns refused to fight the Lok Sabha elections, Bhupesh Baghel did not bat an eyelid when the party asked him to fight from Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon.

Popularly known as 'Kaka', the 62-year-old leader is one of the prominent OBC faces of the Congress and had steered the party to victory after its entire leadership was wiped out in a naxal attack in 2013.