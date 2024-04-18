Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Chirag Paswan

Political Party: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas faction)
Parliamentary Constituency: Hajipur, Bihar
An engineering dropout who tried his hand in Bollywood, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas faction) president Chirag Paswan has the task cut out for him — to live up to his father’s legacy. The two-term MP from Jamui, will be contesting from Hajipur, his father’s pocket borough, a seat from where Paswan senior had won a record eight terms. In doing so, he will also be battling with his uncle, Pashupati Paras, to be his father’s political heir.
In 2011, he starred in a movie opposite another NDA candidate for the 2024 elections — Kangana Ranaut — in a movie called Miley Naa Miley Hum. His political dexterity has come in handy for Paswan Junior — after a much-publicised exit from Paswan Senior’s long-term official accommodation of 12 Janpath after his passing, by the BJP government, Chirag tried to make amends by praising PM Modi. His move has led to fruitful results; the BJP ended its alliance with his uncle to give him a chance.
(Published 18 April 2024, 14:34 IST)