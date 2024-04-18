Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Chirag Paswan

An engineering dropout who tried his hand in Bollywood, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas faction) president Chirag Paswan has the task cut out for him — to live up to his father’s legacy. The two-term MP from Jamui, will be contesting from Hajipur, his father’s pocket borough, a seat from where Paswan senior had won a record eight terms. In doing so, he will also be battling with his uncle, Pashupati Paras, to be his father’s political heir.