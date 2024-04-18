Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Pankaja Munde

After being sidelined for almost five years, Pankaja Munde got a surprise ticket from the BJP to contest her ‘family seat’ of Beed in Marathwada. “It gives mixed feelings and is a challenge,” she said.

The seat, after the death of her father Gopinath Munde, was being represented by her sister Dr Pritam Munde. It is to be seen how Pritam is accommodated. The Munde sisters are the nieces of late BJP stalwart Pramod Mahajan and cousins of Rahul Mahajan and Poonam Mahajan who is an MP from Mumbai. The Mundes hail from the Vanjari community.