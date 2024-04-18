Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Piyush Goyal

Coming from a family that had long association with the RSS and BJP, Piyush Goyal got his first lesson of politics from his late parents who had been devoted to the cause of Hindutva.

Goyal was also immensely influenced by late statesman and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who often used to stay with them during his Mumbai visit.

Goyal's father, late Ved Prakash Goyal, was a Rajya Sabha member and had served as the shipping minister. He was also one of the longest-serving treasurers of the party. Goyal's mother, late Chandrakanta Goyal, was a three-time MLA from Matunga.