Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Supriya Sule

Greatly inspired by the ideals of Indian reformers, Supriya Sule is a staunch advocate of social justice, the idea of equality, and inclusivity and takes a rights-based approach besides following the path of secularism.

The 54-year-old Sule got her first lessons in politics from her father Sharad Pawar, a four-time Maharashtra chief minister, three-time Union minister, and former Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Besides Pawar, she considers former prime minister and late socialist leader Chandra Shekhar an inspiration. She follows the path laid down by the late Congress leader and former deputy prime minister, Yashwantrao Chavan, of 80 per cent social cause and 20 per cent politics.