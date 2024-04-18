Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Supriya Sule

Political Party: NCP (SP)
Parliamentary Constituency: Baramati, Maharashtra
Greatly inspired by the ideals of Indian reformers, Supriya Sule is a staunch advocate of social justice, the idea of equality, and inclusivity and takes a rights-based approach besides following the path of secularism.
The 54-year-old Sule got her first lessons in politics from her father Sharad Pawar, a four-time Maharashtra chief minister, three-time Union minister, and former Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Besides Pawar, she considers former prime minister and late socialist leader Chandra Shekhar an inspiration. She follows the path laid down by the late Congress leader and former deputy prime minister, Yashwantrao Chavan, of 80 per cent social cause and 20 per cent politics.
A one-term Rajya Sabha MP and three-time Lok Sabha MP from the family seat of Baramati, Supriya faces two challenges—resurrect the NCP (SP) faction after the split in the NCP engineered by her cousin Ajit Pawar, who had switched over to the NDA camp, and win the elections against her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, who is expected to be fielded by Ajit Pawar from Baramati. Supriya, who is married to businessman Sadanand Sule and is a mother of two children, is rated among the best parliamentarians.
She is well grounded, accessible and cherishes every relationship, and that makes her stand out.
