Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Mehbooba Mufti trails in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri constituency

Jammu and Kashmir's People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has trailed in the Lok Sabha elections; bagging 1,95,614 votes.
The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was fighting the polls from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.
She was up against the National Conference's (NC) Mian Altaf Ahmad, who is leading with 403681 votes. Apni Party's Zafar Iqbal Manhas,who is backed by the BJP, is at third postition with 98341 votes.
Who is Mehbooba Mufti?
Daughter of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, former chief minister of J&K, Mehbooba Mufti fought the previous Lok Sabha polls from Anantnag constituency in 2019. However, she lost to National Conference's Hasnain Masoodi by nearly 10,000 votes.
Mehbooba Mufti formed an alliance with the BJP in 2014 and was elected as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir in 2016. However, she resigned in June 2018.
At the moment, Mufti holds assets worth over Rs 75 Lakhs.
Published 04 June 2024, 08:05 IST