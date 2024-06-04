Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Mehbooba Mufti trails in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri constituency

Jammu and Kashmir's People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has trailed in the Lok Sabha elections; bagging 1,95,614 votes.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was fighting the polls from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

She was up against the National Conference's (NC) Mian Altaf Ahmad, who is leading with 403681 votes. Apni Party's Zafar Iqbal Manhas,who is backed by the BJP, is at third postition with 98341 votes.