Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija campaigns for mother, says Srinagar voting good sign

Referring to the voter turnout of nearly 38 per cent in the May 13 polling in Srinagar Lok Sabha elections, which was the second highest in three decades, she said, 'The people are unhappy with the illegal and unconstitutional decisions of August 2019 (when Article 370 was abrogated and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two UTs) and voted in numbers to express their sentiment which, I think, is a very good sign.'

'I have not come here to seek votes on the basis of sentiments as (PDP patron and former chief minister) (late) Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had worked a lot for the upliftment of the region by ensuring opening of the Mughal road - an alternate link which connects Poonch and Rajouri with south Kashmir’s Shopian,' she said, reminding the people about opening of hospitals, degree colleges and a university for the benefit of the local population.