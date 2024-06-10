Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Memes galore take over internet as Narendra Modi swears in as PM for third consecutive term

It won't be wrong to say that the netizens of this country have had a busy couple of weeks. With the results of the Lok Sabha elections being declared on June 4, social media geeks and meme lovers upped the ante and switched on their super-active modes.

Internet - thanks to the memers - has been on fire as of late, as they churned out memes after memes showcasing their wit, creativity, and dry sense of humour. Unsurprisingly, social media users have remained glued to their screens ever since the meme fests took over the internet.

Things were pretty similar after Narendra Modi swore in as the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive term on June 9. Modi's grand swearing-in-ceremony was attended by a number of important dignitaries and guests coming from various spheres of life.