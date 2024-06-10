Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Memes galore take over internet as Narendra Modi swears in as PM for third consecutive term

It won't be wrong to say that the netizens of this country have had a busy couple of weeks. With the results of the Lok Sabha elections being declared on June 4, social media geeks and meme lovers upped the ante and switched on their super-active modes.
Internet - thanks to the memers - has been on fire as of late, as they churned out memes after memes showcasing their wit, creativity, and dry sense of humour. Unsurprisingly, social media users have remained glued to their screens ever since the meme fests took over the internet.
Things were pretty similar after Narendra Modi swore in as the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive term on June 9. Modi's grand swearing-in-ceremony was attended by a number of important dignitaries and guests coming from various spheres of life.
Incidentally, the high-voltage India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match also took place on the same date. Hence, the doyens of the meme-verse were on double-duty and the netizens didn't complain!
Here are some of the memes that created buzz on social media:
Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar were among the guests present at Modi's swearing-in-ceremony - memers didn't spoil this golden opportunity.
Ministry of road transport pic.twitter.com/gzHWoOLXOC— Sandeep Maderna (@sandeepmaderna8) June 9, 2024
The Cabinet Ministers got a Bollywood make-over, thanks to the meme-makers of 'X' (formerly Twitter).
Ranveer Singh's dressing sense was not spared either.
JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar has been one of the favourite choices of meme-stars this election season and the trend continued.
Nitish has taken the oath so many times that he gets bored with the oath ceremony. pic.twitter.com/MPYUVd4lL4— Narundar (@NarundarM) June 9, 2024
And of course, in a country obsessed with cricket and politics alike, how could one choose one over the other?
Me watching #PakvsInd & #ModiCabinet oath ceremony simultaneously pic.twitter.com/jluFqycDkM— Indian Memes And Tweets 🇮🇳 (@DesiMemesTweets) June 9, 2024
