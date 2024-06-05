Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mixed bag results for next generation candidates belonging to political families

New Delhi: Next generation of political families mostly had a good outing in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the likes of Bansuri Swaraj, Shrikant Shinde, and Karan Bhushan Singh winning from their respective constituencies.
However, some failed to emerge victorious.
BJP's Karan Bhushan Singh, son of former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh won having secured over 5,71,263 votes from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh. Swaraj, daughter of late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj amassed a total of 4,53,185 votes from the New Delhi constituency.
Brij Bhushan Singh, a BJP veteran, was dropped following alleged sexual harassment cases filed by women wrestlers after which his youngest son Karan was nominated for the seat.
Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the Shiv Sena, won from the Kalyan seat by a margin of over 2 lakh votes.
Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, who is accused of raping multiple women, lost by a margin of over 42,000 votes from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.
Meanwhile, Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani won the Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka with a margin of 27,205 votes.
BJP's Anil Antony, son of senior Congress leader A K Antony was defeated from Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala and could manage to secure the third spot by bagging 2,34,406 votes, according to EC website.
Besides, Soumendu Adhikari, younger brother of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, representing the BJP from Kanthi in West Bengal, won by a margin of 47,764 votes.
Two of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's daughters had contrasting fortunes, with Misa Bharti winning the Patliputra constituency, while Rohini Acharya losing out in Saran against Rajiv Pratap Rudy of the BJP.
Son of Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury, Isha Khan Choudhury from the Congress, won from the Maldaha Dakshin in West Bengal. His cousin Mausam Noor (daughter of Ghani Khan Choudhury's sister) is a member of Parliament.
CPI(M) candidate Saira Shah Halim finished third from Kolkata Dakshin. Saira's physician husband Fuad Halim was fielded by the CPI(M) from the Ballygunge seat in the 2021 assembly elections. Fuad's father and Saira's father-in-law, late Hashim Abdul Halim, was the longest-serving speaker in any of the state assemblies.
