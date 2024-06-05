Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mixed bag results for next generation candidates belonging to political families

CPI(M) candidate Saira Shah Halim finished third from Kolkata Dakshin. Saira's physician husband Fuad Halim was fielded by the CPI(M) from the Ballygunge seat in the 2021 assembly elections. Fuad's father and Saira's father-in-law, late Hashim Abdul Halim, was the longest-serving speaker in any of the state assemblies.