Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | MODI 3.0, DIMINISHED

India's voters dragged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP well below the majority mark and handed the kingmakers' role to his allies in the NDA, Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, returning the country to coalition government after a decade dominated by a single party.

The verdict after the Lok Sabha elections, coming on the heels of exit polls that predicted a landslide, punctured stock markets and the rupee as investors fretted over the prospect of an unstable government at the mercy of capricious allies. Modi, known for his take-no-prisoners tactics, will now have to strike an unfamiliar conciliatory approach to keep two former foes close to him.

The win gives Modi a crack at a third term, equalling a record held by Jawaharlal Nehru, a prime minister the BJP loves to hate, and he posted on social media platform X that his party would 'continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people'.