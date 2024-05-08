Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi alleges Congress sealed deal with Adani, Ambani; Rahul Gandhi challenges PM to send CBI, ED

New Delhi: A war of words broke out between prime minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi over industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, with the PM taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, and questioned his 'sudden silence' on Adani and Ambani. In response, Gandhi challenged him to send the investigative agencies CBI and ED to probe the matter.

PM Modi while campaigning in Telangana on Wednesday, said that since the polls have started, Gandhi has not mentioned Adani and Ambani.

“Ever since elections have been announced, these people have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani. I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada (referring to Rahul Gandhi) announce how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of notes (currency) reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at, that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight,” PM Modi asked.

Gandhi has repeatedly alleged that the Modi government has bestowed preferential treatment to the two industrialists. “Certainly something is fishy. For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. It means you have received some tempo loads of ‘chori ka maal (stolen goods). You have to answer the nation,” the prime minister added.