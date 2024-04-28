Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Modi attacks Rahul in Karnataka's Belagavi, says Congress 'shehzada' insulting kings, maharajas

Belagavi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Congress ‘Shehzaada’ (prince) Rahul Gandhi for insulting kings and maharajas of the country by accusing them of snatching away wealth and properties of the poor. Modi continued that Rahul Gandhi but does not utter a word against nawabs, sultans and nizams who meted atrocities to the people due to his compulsion of vote bank and appeasement politics.

Modi addressed ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ of BJP to campaign for candidates for the Lok Sabha election from Belgaum parliamentary constituency Jagadish Shettar and from Chikkodi parliamentary constituency Annasaheb Jolle at Malini City on the B S Yeddiyurappa Marg here on Sunday.

He said, "'Shehzaada' for vote bank and appeasement politics has been committing sin of abusing and showing disrespect to kings and maharajas by accusing them of snatching wealth and properties of poor. Shehzaada was unaware of the contributions of Mysuru royal family and people see the family with pride."

"His statements were for appeasement politics and with this he has insulted Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Channamma who were inspiration for us due to their patriotism," he added.

Modi further said, "Atrocities meted by nawabs, sultans and nizams were known, but does not utter a word. They destroyed and desecrated our temples, pilgrim centres and places of worship. Atrocities meted by Aurangzeb were known to all, but Congress has entered into alliance with parties inspired by the Mughal tyrant."

"Banaras Hindu University would not have come up if there were no Banaras kings. Ahilyabai Holkar protected temples and rejuvenated them. It was maharaja Gayakwad from Baroda who recognised the potential in Dr B R Ambedkar and sent him abroad for education, PM Modi added.

Modi expressed and alleged that the vote bank and appeasement politics have led in the 'shehzaada' not daring to speak against nawabs, sultans and nizams. Their appeasement was such that it has also made it to election manifesto of Congress.

Modi said, "Congress will take away wealth of the people and redistribute it among its vote bank if it comes to power. It will do x-ray of all homes to access their wealth, properties and ornaments and even mangalsutra will not be spared. 'Shehzaada' also wants to clamp 55per cent inheritance tax on properties and wealth saved by the parents for their children. Congress has to be punished for such acts. Until himself was there at the helm of the affairs at centre, would not allow Congress to succeed in its acts."

"I have been working 24/7 to realise dreams and aspirations of the people from the country and to realise developed Indian by 2047," Modi added.

He also said, "Post independence Congress had been living in the British slavery mindset and their laws. We have implemented Bharatiya Nyay Samhita which will give justice to the people and strengthen criminal justice system."

"Development comes to a standstill when Congress comes to power and same has been happening in Karnataka, PM Modi said.

He added by saying that," Flow of FDI during the tenure of BJP government was high and it has come down. Developmental works like road and irrigation projects have stopped. Congress has brought destruction and small farmers have been affected. While BJP was in power, farmers had been getting annually Rs 10,000 under PM Kisan Samman Scheme, but after Congress came to power, states contribution of Rs 4,000 has been withdrawn."