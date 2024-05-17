Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Modi govt orchestrating plan to drive out Adivasis from their own land: Mamata Banerjee

Gopiballavpur (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of orchestrating a plan to take away the rights of tribals and sow discord among different backward communities.

Speaking at an election rally in support of TMC's Jhargram Lok Sabha candidate Kalipada Soren, Banerjee asserted that the BJP was aiming to uproot tribals by implementing the NRC, ultimately depriving them of their land rights.

Accusing the BJP of fomenting tension between Adivasis and Kurmis, Banerjee emphasised her administration's dedication to safeguarding tribal land rights. 'We have already passed a legislation to ensure that tribals can reside on their ancestral lands,' she added.