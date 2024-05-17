Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi has realised he is not fit for PM's post, says Priyanka in UP's Raebareli

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadara on Friday sought to corner PM Narendra Modi over the latter's remarks that he had never indulged in the politics of 'Hindu-Muslim' and that he would not deserve to be prime minister if he did so.
''For the past three months the prime minister has been indulging in Hindu-Muslim politics and one fine morning he said that he would not deserve to be PM if he did so, he also said that Muslims lived in his neighbourhood...may be you (Modi) have realised that you are not fit for the post,'' Priyanka said while addressing a series of Lok Sabha election meetings in Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency.
''Modi, who occupies the highest post in the country, is changing colours like a chameleon....he should stick to his statements....Indira Gandhi always used to stick to whatever she said,'' Priyanka said.
The Congress leader said that the prime minister never uttered a single word on rising prices and unemployment. ''He always seeks votes in the name of religion and will try to portray Congress as anti-religion,'' she said. ''Congress can never be anti-religion....we follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi,'' she added.
Priyanka also said that BJP's love for the cows was a sham. ''They talk about Gomata (cows)....the condition of the cow shelters is pathetic....there is no water nor hay there...the cows are dying and then they use bulldozers to bury them,'' she said.
Congress always sought votes on the basis of its works, Priyanka said.
The Congress leader also held a road show in Lalganj assembly segments under the Raebareli LS constituency and appealed to the electorate to support his brother Rahul Gandhi, who was the party nominee from there.
Published 17 May 2024, 10:34 IST