Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi has realised he is not fit for PM's post, says Priyanka in UP's Raebareli

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadara on Friday sought to corner PM Narendra Modi over the latter's remarks that he had never indulged in the politics of 'Hindu-Muslim' and that he would not deserve to be prime minister if he did so.

''For the past three months the prime minister has been indulging in Hindu-Muslim politics and one fine morning he said that he would not deserve to be PM if he did so, he also said that Muslims lived in his neighbourhood...may be you (Modi) have realised that you are not fit for the post,'' Priyanka said while addressing a series of Lok Sabha election meetings in Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency.