Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Modi is 'sardar of lies'; BJP won't cross 200-seats mark, says Kharge

Mumbai: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “sardar of lies”, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that the BJP would not cross 200-seats while Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. would land in a zone of over 300 seats.

“After getting up in the morning, Modi takes the name of Congress, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi more times than Lord Ram,” Kharge said addressing a grand I.N.D.I.A. rally at the MMRDA Grounds at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

“If you change the Constitution, BJP would not exist anymore,” said Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and a former Congress central minister amid claims by a section of BJP leaders that the BJP's goal of 400-plus seats was aimed at changing the Constitution.