Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Modi is 'sardar of lies'; BJP won't cross 200-seats mark, says Kharge

Mumbai: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “sardar of lies”, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that the BJP would not cross 200-seats while Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. would land in a zone of over 300 seats.
“After getting up in the morning, Modi takes the name of Congress, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi more times than Lord Ram,” Kharge said addressing a grand I.N.D.I.A. rally at the MMRDA Grounds at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
“If you change the Constitution, BJP would not exist anymore,” said Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and a former Congress central minister amid claims by a section of BJP leaders that the BJP's goal of 400-plus seats was aimed at changing the Constitution.
“Modi is the biggest ‘lair prime minister’ in the world,” he said.
Kharge was accompanied by Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Invoking Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, Kharge said, “If the Congress had not kept democracy alive, Modi would never have become the prime minister.”
Kharge also lashed out at Modi for the alleged misuse of investigative agencies like CBI, ED and IT.
Thackeray hit out at Modi for denying ticket to two-time sitting MP Poonam Mahajan, the daughter of late BJP stalwart Pramod Mahajan, from Mumbai - and wanted to know the reasons.
“I shared a brotherly bond with Pramod Mahajan…had he been alive, Narendra Modi would have never become the prime minister…it is Pramod Mahajan who would have been the prime minister," he said.
“The BJP is a party of rentals… hired crowds, rented candidates, broken parties. Modi has created an impression that all is well in the country… They don’t have the courage to go to Manipur, but dare to bring an army of leaders and workers to Maharashtra to finish me,” said Thackeray.
Published 17 May 2024, 17:05 IST