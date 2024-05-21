Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Modi 'Jhoothon Ka Sardar': Congress chief Kharge at Haryana rally

Kharge said the current fight is between the people and Modi, and the people and the BJP. "Because, people are fed up with them."

On the PM, Kharge said he had promised Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account, 2 crore jobs every year, and doubling of farmers' income.

"Is he a liar or a good person.... What is wrong if I call such a prime minister 'Jhoothon Ka Sardar," he asked the gathering.