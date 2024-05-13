Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi-Mamata war of words over Sandeshkhali

The TMC cited a new video showing a local BJP leader, Gangadhar Kayal, admitting that over 70 women had received Rs 2,000 each from the party’s leaders in West Bengal for taking part in the protests against Shahjahan Sheikh, a local leader of Mamata Banerjee’s party, and his aides, who were accused of land grabbing and sexual assaulting local women. The video was apparently recorded using a hidden camera.

Kayal had also been seen in the first video, which had surfaced a week ago and which had him saying that he and other saffron party workers had made women register false complaints with police claiming that they had been sexually assaulted by Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides.

Banerjee’s party lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, accusing her of committing serious offences of forgery, cheating, fraud, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy to achieve political gains by using the innocent women of Sandeshkhali.

“An interview of a woman from Sandeshkhali was shared on X platform on May 10, which reveals that Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of NCW along with members/leaders of the BJP, including Piyali Das – a BJP member from Sandeshkhali – have committed serious offences of forgery, cheating, fraud, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy by exposing innocent women of Sandeshkhali for political gains,” the TMC alleged in its complaint to the EC.

Sheikh was arrested almost two months after the January 5 attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during a raid at his residence in connection with a case of irregularities in the public distribution system in the state. The assault on the ED was followed by an agitation by local women protesting against atrocities by Sheikh and his aides known to be owing allegiance to the TMC.