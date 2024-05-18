Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi says Article 370 buried in 'kabristan', Congress should forget 'dream' of restoring it

"In the 2024 'Kurukshetra', there is development on one hand and 'vote jihad' on the other," he said. "I want to ask the people of Haryana... who will win?"

He waited for people to respond before saying, "Your reply has decided 'Phir Ek Baar'," and the crowd chanted back, "Modi Sarkar".

Modi said now the Congress is not even hiding its "desh-virodhi" (anti-national) agenda. They are saying openly what Modi did in 10 years, they will reverse it if they come to power, he said.

But their 'dream' of bringing Article 370 back will never be fulfilled, he added.

"They are saying that we will restore Article 370 in Kashmir... This means once again a free run for terrorism and bloodshed in the Valley," he said.

"From the brave land of Haryana, I want to tell those associated with the Congress that only tricolour will fly in Kashmir now," he said. "Forget the dream of bringing back 370 in Kashmir. And if you try to do it 'lene k dene pad jayenge' (you will pay very heavy price)."

"Dhara 370 ki deewar hamne kabristan me gaad diya hai (We have buried the hurdle of Article 370 in the graveyard)," he asserted.