Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi steering India to dictatorship, says Sharad Pawar at Nippani rally

"In 2014, the Modi government came to power with lofty ambitions. He didn’t fulfil even half of the poll promises back then. In 2014, petrol sold at Rs 71 per litre, now it has gone past Rs 100. Likewise, the price of an LPG cylinder has increased three-fold in the last 10 years."

"The Modi government has failed to address the unemployment problem. Farmers are not getting fair price for their produce, leaving them at the brink of suicide. The PM has made life miserable for the common man," Pawar charged.