Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Modi will seek votes in name of Ram, but won't speak on development, inflation: Raut

'Modi will go to Dwarka, Mathura and Ayodhya. He will go to every temple but won't talk about development, inflation and jobs. He will not talk about why the (2019) Pulwama attack took place,' the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.