Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi’s 400-seat dream in doubt as Opposition gains steam

Modi targeted more than 400 seats for his coalition this time around, a goal emblazoned on campaign posters and one the prime minister frequently plugged in his campaign speeches. But a notable shift in Modi’s tone after the first phase of voting — where he began using divisive, anti-Muslim language and ramped up attacks against the main opposition group’s welfare policies — fuelled speculation the BJP may have been spooked by early voting trends and needed to fire up its support base.

Election rules don’t allow for any result polls to be published during the six weeks of voting, so it’s difficult to know with any certainty whether the BJP’s support has indeed declined. India’s first-past-the-post electoral system means even small margins can decide the winner. Exit polls won’t be published until June 1 with results expected on June 4.

Muddying the waters even further is the fact that both the ruling party and opposition are claiming publicly they have the upper hand. Modi himself told The Economic Times this week that the BJP has already won a majority of the seats in the parliament based on voting in the first five phases of elections so far.

However, behind closed doors a picture is emerging of an opposition alliance that’s slightly more optimistic about their likely gains, and a ruling party that appears to be bracing for some losses. Congress, the main opposition group, expects to win between 90-110 seats in total, up from 52 in 2019, according to a senior party leader, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. The estimates were based on internal polling, the person said.

Three BJP officials from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana states privately admitted that the party is unlikely to match its 2019 figures, although they still expect to win a majority of the seats in parliament. The officials asked not to be identified in order to speak freely about internal matters.

Nalin Kohli, a spokesman for the BJP, said there’s no reason why the ruling party and its allies won’t significantly increase their results from five years ago given the performance of the Modi government and his leadership. Congress party spokespeople weren’t immediately available to comment when contacted for further information.