Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi's advice to NCP (SP), Sena (UBT) shows he is unsure of retaining power', says Congress leader

Asked about the PM's suggestion, Patole said, "First you break their homes and then blackmail them. Now, when they are losing (polls), Modi ji is offering them share in power. It means Modi ji you now accept you cannot come to power on your own and you need their support. Hence, he is requesting Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray to join him. This proves our claim Modi will not come back to power."

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP), along with the Congress, are part of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP are allies of the BJP and constituents of the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance.