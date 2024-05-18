Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Modi's allegation of insult to Uttar Pradesh a 'cheap tactic', says DMK chief Stalin

The DMK president alleged that it was the BJP that supported and encouraged fake news items, such as the false claims made by "YouTubers like Manish Kashyap" of assault on guest workers in Tamil Nadu. Such fake claims were hate propaganda aimed at creating divisions in society.

Kashyap was arrested last year by Tamil Nadu police for alleged circulation of fake videos on "attacks" in Tamil Nadu on migrant workers hailing from Bihar. Kashyap, who had been in jail in connection with that case, joined the BJP last month.

Stalin lashed out at Modi saying he did not speak on removing the 50 per cent cap on reservation for Backward classes and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes people, a move that will be very beneficial for the people of Uttar Pradesh. However, Modi was keen on propaganda of hatred alone, the DMK top leader alleged.

"The BJP's divisive dreams will never come true ! false narrative and hatred will be shattered, India will win," Stalin said in a statement.