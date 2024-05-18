Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi's 'dhakad' government brought down wall of Article 370, says PM in Ambala

Ambala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharpened his attack on the Congress on Saturday and said it was his 'dhakad' (strong) government that brought down the wall of Article 370 and as a result, Kashmir is now moving ahead on the path of development.

Modi said the history of the Congress has been of betraying India's forces and soldiers as he referred to the 'Jeep scandal', the 'first scam' during the grand old party's rule.

"Could a weak government have changed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir?" Modi asked the gathering, addressing his first Lok Sabha poll rally in Haryana.