Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mood inside BJP camp

With a fair amount of uncertainty about how the results and the eventual schedule of events will pan out, several BJP leaders were heard asking reporters to wait till the picture was indeed clear. “Unless we know for sure that one party has won a certain number of seats or not, there’s no reason for us to believe that the BJP is not forming the government for the third time,” a senior spokesperson of the party from Uttar Pradesh said.

Contrary to expectations, the party did not deploy senior Rajya Sabha faces such as union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Hardeep Puri to take on media questions and sit in the TV studios. Younger faces were manning the booths for live TV transmissions, only senior hands were former union minister Shahnawaz Hussain, general secretary Tarun Chugh, minority morcha chief Zafar Islam, and senior spokesperson KK Sharma and Gopal Agarwal. Several younger faces, including Jaiveer Shergill and Radhika Khera, were among those deployed.