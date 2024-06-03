Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Multi-party contest in Maharashtra may throw up interesting results

Mumbai: The exit polls have clearly specified the return of Narendra Modi as prime minister for a third successive term but Maharashtra may throw up interesting results.

Maharashtra accounts for 48 seats next only to 80 of Uttar Pradesh - and the big chunk is known to make or break things in electoral politics.

The contest involves two alliances - BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) and six political parties - three on each side and their allies.

The Maha Yuti comprises BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP while the Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).