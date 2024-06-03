Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Multi-party contest in Maharashtra may throw up interesting results

The largest chunk of fights are between BJP and Congress followed by 13 of Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena (UBT), eight involving BJP and NCP (SP), five of BJP vs Shiv Sena (UBT).
Within these, there are some triangular contests as well.
Two seats each involve direct contests between NCP vs NCP (SP), NCP vs Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress vs Shiv Sena.
One contest involves Shiv Sena (UBT) and Mahadev Jankar-led Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP).
The Congress vs BJP fights are in Nandurbar (ST), Dhule, Nanded, Jalna, Latur (SC), Akola, Amravati (SC), Nagpur, Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST), Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-Central, Pune and Solapur (SC). The Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena (UBT) direct fights are in Buldhana, Hingoli, Aurangabad, Nashik, Yavatmal-Washim, Kalyan, Thane, Shirdi (SC), Maval, Hatkanangle, Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai North-West.
The direct NCP vs NCP (SP) fights are in Baramati and Shirur.